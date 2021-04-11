The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US Defense Secretary to Visit Israel, Germany, NATO Headquarters, UK

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Israel, Germany, NATO headquarters in Belgium and Britain starting on Saturday, the Pentagon said in a statement.

“Secretary Austin will meet with his counterparts and other senior officials to discuss the importance of international defense relationships and reinforce the United States’ commitment to deterrence and defense, burden sharing, and enduring trans-Atlantic security,” said the statement released on Thursday.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/usa/us-politics/us-defense-secretary-visit-israel-germany-nato-headquarters-uk

