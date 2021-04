Articles

President Biden has announced a commission to study possible changes to the Supreme Court. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) about why he thinks the court should be expanded.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/10/986042453/rep-mondaire-jones-argues-for-an-expanded-supreme-court