Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 11:55 Hits: 2

1.5 trillion dollars for next year's budget, plus a 2.3 trillion dollar infrastructure plan: President Joe Biden's asking Congress for a lot of money to further his ambition agenda.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/10/986042390/week-in-politics-bidens-pricey-plans-for-the-nation