Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 17:30 Hits: 2

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and Texas GOP chair Allen West will brush shoulders with such QAnon luminaries as Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell at a conference in Dallas over Memorial Day weekend.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/8lfxlQB1F8c/qanon-gohmert-texas-gop-dallas-conference-flynn-powell