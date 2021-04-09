Latino Voters Aren’t A Monolith, But The GOP Made Gains With Them Just About Everywhere In 2020

Articles

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with Stephanie Valencia and Carlos Odio, founders of the political research firm Equis Research. Their recent data-driven post-mortem of the Latino vote in 2020 looks at which voters were most likely to support former President Trump and offers some hypotheses as to why.

