Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 18:49 Hits: 2

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) expressed "serious concern" Friday over President Biden's proposed $12.3 billion increase in defense spending."At a time when the U.S. already spends more on the military than the next 12...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/budget/547412-sanders-expresses-serious-concerns-with-bidens-defense-increase