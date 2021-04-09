Marsha Blackburn Is An Idiot, Part Infinity

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 20:00 Hits: 5

Above: Pride of Tennessee, Professional Liar and alleged super-genius Marsha Blackburn Guys, she’s trying to prove that the Infrastructure Bill is the work of Ol’ Scratch hisself, but I think she’s actually helping us. Anyway, the Pride of Tennessee sent out a series of tweets telling the world what is in the plan: Biden’s ‘infrastructure’ proposal is the latest attempt to push through a liberal agenda. Take a look at what Biden wants taxpayer dollars going towards: pic.twitter.com/bkDXSEWFow — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 7, 2021 As their stills are destroyed in tornadoes, and their crops destroyed by floods, Possum Hollar is already convinced that Global Climate Change is here. My guess is that they don’t care about how it got here, but what to do about it? Yeah, that’s a big concern. Next! President Biden’s proposal is about anything but infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/fRtbPqg7QK

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/marsha-blackburn-idiot-part-infinity