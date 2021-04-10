Rudy's Idiot Son A Serious Candidate? Only In A Banana Republic

Articles

Washington Examiner hack Paul Bedard publishes a press release disguised as a scoop: Andrew Giuliani, a former top aide to President Donald Trump and son of “America’s Mayor,” is “heavily considering” a bid for governor of New York in 2022, potentially setting up an epic clash between the two biggest political families in recent New York history. “I plan to run,” Giuliani told Secrets. Yes, Andrew Giuliani, the overgrown boy who, at 35, has apparently held precisely two full-time jobs as an adult -- unsuccessful golf pro and presidential aide who, as Wikipedia put it, "helped arrange sports teams’ visits to the White House, and interfaces between the White House and a number of business, nonprofit, and other groups" (for a salary that topped out at $95,000 a year) -- now considers himself qualified to run the fourth most populous state in the union. Hey, why work your way up? (Say what you will about the man Giuliani hopes to defeat, fellow scion Andrew Cuomo, but he at least took a few lower-tier jobs before running for governor.) Here's more of Bedard's hackwork: A Giuliani-Cuomo race would be a Titanic battle of New York families, a liberal-conservative fight that the state hasn’t seen in years....

