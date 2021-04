Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 15:46 Hits: 15

Friday's announcement comes amid a debate over the composition of the nine-member court that now has a 6-3 conservative majority.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/09/985738915/biden-sets-up-commission-to-study-supreme-court-reform