Gaetzgate Part VII: Gaetz Paid Young Women 'Tuition' With Venmo App

Matt Gaetz's troubles just got a WHOLE lot worse. I cannot believe how dumb of a criminal he is. The Daily Beast reports that he paid teens using Venmo. And he didn't even set his payment activity to "private"! Who forgets to do that??? Gaetz reportedly paid his friend, Joel Greenberg $900 in 2 transactions in May 2018. For the first payment, Gaetz used the note "test". For the second payment he noted "hit up ___" (someone's name that is not being released). The money was sent to 3 women, with notations marking them as "tuition," "school" and "school." NOTE: The payments were not for school or tuition. One of the women was 18 at the time and reportedly now works in the porn industry. This is probably not the only financial connection to payments between Greenberg and Gaetz, so expect more scandalous stuff to come out. There have already been reports of unexplainable expenses, hotels, "consulting fees" and meals. Twitter had thoughts: Matt Gaetz sent a Venmo payment to Joel Greenberg that had a note with it " To hit up "insert young girls name here".He's fucked. — Agolf Twitler Slayer (@bblock29) April 9, 2021

