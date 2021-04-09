Texas GOP Official Tries To Recruit 10,000 'Courageous' Election Volunteers

Articles

Someone leaked video of a presentation by a man who identifies himself as a GOP official in Harris County, Tex., attempting to recruit 10,000 Republicans for an “election integrity brigade” in Houston. Via the Washington Post: The official cites widespread vote fraud, which has not been documented in Texas, as driving the need for an “army” of poll watchers to monitor voters at every precinct in the county. Now the government accountability group Common Cause Texas — which published the footage Thursday — is raising the alarm that such an effort could instead serve to intimidate and suppress voters in metro Houston. “It’s very clear that we’re talking about recruiting people from the predominantly Anglo parts of town to go to Black and Brown neighborhoods,” Anthony Gutierrez, the group’s executive director, told The Washington Post. “This is a role that’s supposed to do nothing but stand at a poll site and observe,” he added. So “why is he suggesting someone needs to be ‘courageous’?” Gutierrez asked. Well, I think we have some idea. Your typical Republican true believer is absolutely terrified of Black and Brown people, so this guy is encouraging them to rise above and save the country! You will be shocked to know the last county GOP chair resigned after a racist Facebook post.

