Pulmonologist Gives Excruciating Detail On How George Floyd Died

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 13:32 Hits: 5

It was mesmerizing testimony yesterday, as Dr. Martin Tobin, an expert pulmonologist, explained that George Floyd’s breathing rate in the moments before he died indicated that the fentanyl in his system has no effect on his breathing. He told jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial that George Floyd died from a low level of oxygen. "He described to the jurors how Floyd struggled to breathe, handcuffed and pushed against the asphalt under Derek Chauvin's knee," Ali Velshi said. On the left side of his lung, it was almost like a surgical humanectomy, it was almost to the effect as if a surgeon had gone in and removed the lung. You see his knuckle against the tire. This tells you that he has used up his resources, and now he's literally trying to breathe with his fingers and knuckles. When you have to breathe through a narrow passageway, it's like breathing through a drinking straw but it's much worse than that. " 'Much worse than breathing through a drinking straw,' " Velshi repeated. Yesterday's expert testimony also rejected the idea that Floyd died from the fentanyl in his system, as doctors spelled out how Floyd's breathing patterns indicated it was having no effect on his breathing.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/expert-pulmonologist-explains-excruciating