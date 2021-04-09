Why Doesn't Emperor Manchin Use His Newfound Power Against Republicans?

Articles

West Virginia Sen. Manchin knows he's the deciding vote for any legislation using reconciliation, so he's been browbeating the Democratic Party with his newfound power. During recent interviews Manchin has said to be entertaining the notion of modifying the filibuster, which appeared to be him trying to make concessions. But this week, Sen. Manchin wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post stating, "The filibuster is a critical tool to protecting that input and our democratic form of government. That is why I have said it before and will say it again to remove any shred of doubt: There is no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster. The time has come to end these political games, and to usher a new era of bipartisanship where we find common ground on the major policy debates facing our nation." Here's the thing, you can't force bipartisanship in Congress. It should be the case that congressional leaders should negotiate on major pieces of legislation, especially after a presidential election because America has made a clear choice. However, when one party, the Republicans refuse to come to the table at all except to destroy any attempts at passing meaningful legislation to help the American people during a pandemic and not reward the wealthy, it's impossible to have bipartisanship.

