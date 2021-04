Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 17:48 Hits: 1

With the approval of a state House committee Thursday morning, an Indiana bill adding new ID requirements to the mail voting process is heading to the state House floor.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/RCLu50Wxkiw/indiana-voter-id-mail-voting-requirement