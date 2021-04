Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 17:52 Hits: 1

President Biden called the scourge of gun violence in America an "international embarrassment" on Thursday as he announced executive actions to address the vexing issue weeks after mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/9ZvGK4ZdTO4/biden-executive-actions-gun-violence