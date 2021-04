Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 20:03 Hits: 1

The victory of the opposition party in Greenland's parliamentary elections has raised doubts about the future of a controversial rare-earth mining project in the territory.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/08/985475577/future-of-mining-project-in-question-after-greenlands-election