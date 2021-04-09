Gaetzgate Part VI: Gaetz Associate Striking A Plea Deal

Articles

Gaetzgate appears to be an ongoing series with daily entries, so in an effort to catch you up, here are the first 5 entries: It started with reports that Matt Gaetz was under investigation for federal child trafficking . Hours later he did a bananas interview on Tucker Carlson. There are receipts for payments to women. Oh, and Gaetz asked Trump for a pardon. And, of course, international trips with a marijuana entrepreneur and hand surgeon, who also seems to be good friends with Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump. So this brings us to Gaetzgate VI: Gaetz friend, and alledged co-conspirator, is reportedly making a plea deal with investigators. The Washington Post is reporting that the former Seminole County Tax Collector under indictment for numerous crimes, which include sex trafficking, may be finalizing a plea deal. At a status hearing on Thursday, federal prosecutors informed the court that they expected a plea, although it is not finalized yet.

