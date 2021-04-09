Confederate Flag-wavin' Rioter Indicted On Five Counts

Articles

Draping yourself in the treasonous Confederate Flag and breaking into the Capitol building with your son, with the end result both of you now face substantial jailtime. Some people should not have children. Source; CNBC Kevin Seefried, who was photographed carrying a Confederate flag in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots in Washington, has been indicted by a grand jury on five counts related to obstruction, entering restricted property and disorderly conduct. Seefried’s son, Hunter Seefried, was also indicted. The younger Seefried faces the same five counts as his father in addition to three charges related to the destruction of government property and violence on Capitol grounds. The grand jury document was filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Wednesday and made public on Thursday. The two men were arrested in January after turning themselves in to authorities in Wilmington, Del. Both men are residents of Delaware. Kevin Seefried was indicted yesterday on five charges, while his son was indicted on eight. https://t.co/Nmjlw9giOX pic.twitter.com/f0FTGSodcW — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) April 8, 2021

