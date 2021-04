Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 17:04 Hits: 6

President Biden declared gun violence a public health crisis and a blemish on the nation in remarks at the White House Rose Garden on Thursday.

(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/08/985359064/it-has-to-stop-biden-takes-initial-action-on-guns-calls-on-congress-to-do-more