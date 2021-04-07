MSNBC Analyst: Gaetz Running 'Trump Defense Without Being Trump'

Articles

Wednesday, 07 April 2021

Elie Mystal let us know what we're in for from the GOP when it comes to scandals in the coming years. Thanks to Traitor Trump, they're gonna all try to act like this is an episode of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" where the rules are made up and the points don't matter. Exhibit A: Matt Gaetz. On The Beat Tuesday, talking about Gaetz, Ari Melber posited to Mystal, "I'm curious your view on the intersection of law and politics. Sometimes you break with the legal advice to get the public PR benefit," he said. "That's kind of a bet, if you will. What happens if you break with the legal advice, and the PR is boomeranging on you, and you played yourself, and Tucker is telling his own audience, 'That was weird. That was a problem.'" he asked. That's when Mystal made his prediction: "We're going to see this a lot for the next bit of American life. What we're seeing is people trying to run the Trump defense without being Donald Trump, right? We're going to see A LOT of politicians who are accused of sordid behavior," he said. "Trump has been accused by 25 women of sexual misconduct. He has brushed it all off with bluster and ridiculous interviews, right? Every politician accused is going to try some version of the same strategy, right?"

