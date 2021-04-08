Ted Cruz Allegedly Bought Book Ads With Campaign Funds

Articles

Thursday, 08 April 2021

The world of conservative book sales is one big grift. Regnery Press is so often in the middle of it. It's so bad that conservative authors unsuccessfully sued Regnery themselves in 2007 for giving away "bulk buys" of their titles to inflate sales, while cutting the authors' royalties. Many conservatives buy their own books in bulk in an attempt to get on the New York Times Bestseller List. These days the Times puts a dagger emoji next to those listed that benefit from so-called "bulk sales." Ted Cruz, or at least his publisher, tried to get around the "bulk sales" emoji by hiring individuals to go out and buy his 2015 campaign book "A Time for Truth" (yeah). The Times swiped his book right off the list -- "cancel culture silencing of conservative thought!" So is this latest book act brazen or just stupid?

