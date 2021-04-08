Throwback Thursday: 'Proud' Hannity Shares Stage With Gaetz

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 17:25 Hits: 6

It was a lovefest between Sean Hannity and Matt Gaetz back in the summer of 2018. Hannity, contrary once again to stated Fox News guidelines, appeared at a campaign event for Ron DeSantis with Rep. Matt Gaetz. Hannity said he was "proud to share a stage with these men." Today? Not so much, as the Media Matters headline reads, "Sean Hannity and his Fox News colleagues leave Matt Gaetz for dead." Matt Gaetz has appeared on Hannity 127 times since August of 2017. But not lately!!! Hannity "has not mentioned the embattled congressman’s travails -- not on his prime-time TV show, not on his nationally syndicated radio show, not on his website, and not on Twitter" according to Media Matters. These days, Gaetz gets bupkis coverage while AOC and Hunter Biden's laptop get all the attention.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/throwback-thursday-proud-hannity-shares