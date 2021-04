Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 00:51 Hits: 6

A group of 10 Republican senators who met with President Biden for his first official Oval Office visit on Feb. 1 said Wednesday that the Biden administration “roundly dismissed our effort” to reach a bipartisan compromise on a COVID-19 relief...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/547063-moderate-gop-senators-and-biden-clash-at-start-of-infrastructure-debate