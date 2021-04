Articles

Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with India's ambassador to the U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu about India's response to the pandemic, vaccine diplomacy, climate change and the U.S.-India relationship.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/07/985128428/indias-ambassador-says-the-fight-against-the-covid-pandemic-is-a-work-in-progres