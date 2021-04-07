Jim Bakker Guest Warns Covid Tests A Plan To Create Zombie Apocalypse

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 12:11 Hits: 0

Via Right Wing Watch, Jim Bakker is so desperate for ratings, he brought on right-wing conspiracy theorist Steve Quayle warning about aliens, demons, trans-dimensional beings, and “diseases that are designed to initiate cannibalism in human beings” and turn them into literal zombies. Hard to follow, but Quayle seems to be suggesting that nasal tests for COVID-19 are using DNA samples to create targeted biological weapons that will turn everyone it does not kill into flesh-eating zombies. “Zombies that are on the Earth are a disease like any other disease that affects people, and they become like zombies. Is that right?” Bakker asked. “That’s only part of the story,” Quayle replied. “Zombies also have the evil spiritual entity known as demon possession.” “The best way to explain zombies’ blood lust is this: the appetite of demons expressed through humans,” Quayle continued. “It should be astonishing to people that the richest people in the world—not all of them but some of them—are into occult ceremonies where they have to drink blood that’s extracted from a tortured child. Now that’s sick, but that’s the appetite of demons expressed through humans.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/jim-bakker-guest-warns-tests-plan-create