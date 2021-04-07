Biden Burns Down GOP Infrastructure Obstruction: 'Inaction Is Not An Option!'

Articles

Wednesday, 07 April 2021

Joe Biden just delivered a barn-burner of a speech about his infrastructure plan, which surely left Mitch McConnell with a hot butt from the flames he delivered. He made it clear that he's open to negotiation but that doing nothing is not an option. He said he'd try to work with Republican colleagues but he wasn't going to back down on what he considered infrastructure. Then he went through point-by-point why the items in his bill were infrastructure. Here's the thing: Joe Biden wraps everything in the flag and does it magnificently. He reminded everyone that we used to be the leader in infrastructure development until the last 30 years or so, and wants America to be the leader again. The best parts are where he goes off script and lets everyone know how much he means it. I will post a transcript as soon as it's available but please, just watch. There is no one moment that stands out -- they all stand out. Note: The speech actually begins when there's about 34:30 left in the video.

