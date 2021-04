Articles

Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021

Former senior national security officials, members of the military and elected officials called in a new

letter

for Congress to establish a January 6 commission, driven primarily by their collective fear of the “exigent and growing threat” of domestic terrorism in the United States.

