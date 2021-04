Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021

Ten members of Congress whose lives were endangered during the deadly Capitol insurrection earlier this year joined a lawsuit filed by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and the NAACP against former President Trump and Rudy Giuliani.

