New Gallup Poll: Democrats Now Outnumber Republicans By Nine Percentage Points

Finally, we're validating something I've suspected for a while. Whenever you'd hear some horrible poll like "99 percent of Republicans think Trump is the second coming of Jesus," no one bothered to point out that the Republican party was shrinking. Now we know that, according to Gallup, the Democratic brand is enjoying more popularity than it's seen in almost 10 years. Via The Week: In the first quarter of 2021, 49 percent of U.S. adults identified as Democrats or independents with Democratic leanings, versus 40 percent for Republicans and GOP leaders, Gallup said. "The 9-percentage-point Democratic advantage is the largest Gallup has measured since the fourth quarter of 2012. In recent years, Democratic advantages have typically been between 4 and 6 percentage points." When Gallup stripped out the independents, 30 percent of U.S. adults identified as Democrats, 25 percent as Republicans, and 11 percent were independents with no partisan leanings. The rise in the number of independents, to 44 percent from 38 percent in the previous quarter, "correlates with the decline in Republican Party identification, just as in 2013, when the GOP saw a drop in the popularity during the government shutdown over the Affordable Care Act," Gallup says. Democratic affiliation has hovered around 30 percent for most of the past eight years.

