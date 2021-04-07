Arkansas GOP Overrides Trans Bill Veto Because Of Course They Did

Articles

Defenders of LGBTQ rights denounced Republican legislators in Arkansas on Tuesday for overriding a veto by Gov. Asa Hutchinson just a day earlier that had been seen as a hard-won victory for the trans youth and other gender nonconforming people in the state. The final passage of HB1570, which would block doctors from providing gender-affirming care or referring patients for such care, came in the wake of sustained opposition to what the state ACLU chapter described as "one of the most extreme and harmful anti-trans bills in the country." Champions of trans youth who had 24 hours earlier celebrated Monday's veto by Hutchinson denounced Tuesday's 71-24 vote in the state House and the 25-8 vote in the Senate—large enough majorities to override the governor's signature. "This bill will drive families, doctors and businesses out of the state, and sends a terrible and heartbreaking message to transgender people who are watching in fear," the national ACLU tweeted immediately after the votes were announced. While advocates expected the override, the vote was a major setback for those who had fought against it.

