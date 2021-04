Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 09:00 Hits: 7

Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is headed to Denver in protest of Georgia's new voting law, including changes to who can vote by mail. Georgia's governor called the move "hypocritical."

(Image credit: Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/07/984857562/fact-check-how-colorado-georgia-voting-laws-differ-despite-conservatives-claims