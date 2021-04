Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 16:39 Hits: 1

The White House says Biden will announce on Tuesday that states must open vaccine eligibility to all U.S. residents 16 and older by April 19, about two weeks ahead of his initial May 1 deadline.

(Image credit: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

