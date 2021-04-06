Fox News Lies About The 'Big Lie'

Articles

Fox News and the Republican Party practice nothing more than disreputable performance politics, fueled by photo-ops, lies and conspiracy theories. The Biggest Lie ever told by a sitting president and in the history of our nation was told by TraitorTrump when he falsely claimed over and over again that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him by non-existent voter fraud. Here's the evidence. [clmediameta nid=164218] Fast forward to today. The latest bit of wingnut performance theater was performed by Sen. McConnell Monday morning and immediately amplified by the right-wing echo chamber. McConnell claimed corporations were being deceived on voting rights by the Democratic Party because Biden misstated the voting hours included in Georgia's new restrictive voting rights bill.

