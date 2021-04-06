Jefferson Davis Chair Kidnapped, Threat To Make It A Toilet

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021

The group, 'White Lies Matter,' have demanded they'll return the monument if that a banner be put over the monument for 24 hrs which says '“The rulers of this country have always considered their property more important than our lives.” Failing that, they'll destroy the monument to the so-called "President of the Confederate States," which is valued at $500,000, by turning it into a toilet. Source: Alabama,com A Confederate monument valued at $500,000 was stolen in March from a Selma cemetery, officials confirmed today. This morning, a group that claims to have taken the monument, the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair, sent emails to AL.com saying they will give the chair to the United Daughters of the Confederacy if that organization agrees to hang a banner outside its Richmond, Va. headquarters. In those emails, a group calling itself White Lies Matter say they stole the chair from the Old Live Oak Cemetery and are demanding that the UDC hang a large banner at 1 p.m. on Friday -- the anniversary of the Confederacy’s surrender in the Civil War -- and leave it there for 24 hours. The banner bears a quote from Assata Shakur, a Black Liberation Army activist wanted by the FBI for the 1973 murder of a New Jersey state trooper: “The rulers of this country have always considered their property more important than our lives.”

