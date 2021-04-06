Scarborough Scolds Teachers For Demanding Child Care Before Going Back To Work

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 14:16 Hits: 0

Here's what I want to point out first: How many teachers have died of covid in this pandemic? At least 530, according to the American Federation of Teachers. And how many morning show hosts have died? None, that I know of. And exactly how long has it been since Morning Joe was broadcasting from their own studio, with live guests? Uh huh. Meanwhile, while Joe Scarborough is railing against teachers for demanding child care services before they go back to school, Mika is off traveling. In the South of France, as one does in the spring. I'm not one of those people who sits and stews over rich people and their money -- at least, not until they display such utter obliviousness about the rest of us, and how arrogantly they decide how the rest of us should live. As people began working from home, most daycare centers closed. Daycare workers were one of those segments hit hardest by the pandemic. Do you suppose they have since all magically appeared like spring flowers, open and fully staffed by vaccinated workers? That's all teachers are asking for: Competent, dependable, safe environments for their own children. Even people who can afford to vacation in France should understand that.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/scarborough-scolds-teachers-demanding