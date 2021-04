Articles

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday railed against the backlash from top businesses over Georgia Republicans' suppressive voting law in wake of the Major League Baseball (MLB) organization's decision to pull its All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

