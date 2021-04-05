Half Of GOPers Embrace Myths Trump Pushed Surrounding Capitol Attack

Category: World Politics Hits: 2
Former President Trump's falsehoods surrounding the deadly Capitol insurrection he incited are still going strong within the Republican Party. About half of Republicans buy into the false narratives that Trump and his Republican allies in Congress peddled that downplay the severity of the Capitol attack earlier this year, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Monday.
Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/SOfz3MJIOcc/half-republicans-false-accounts-capitol-insurrection-reuters-ipsos