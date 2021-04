Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 09:03 Hits: 6

The economic fallout from COVID-19 hit communities of color hard. One official leading the federal response is Labor Department Chief Economist Janelle Jones, the first Black woman in that post.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/06/984656703/biden-economist-plans-to-tackle-economic-disparities-caused-by-covid-19