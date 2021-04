Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 08:12 Hits: 6

Branding Europe as a unique civilization undermines the EU's attractiveness to the rest of the world. Europe is better served by reckoning with its colonial history and underlining the universality of human rights.

