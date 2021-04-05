Bipartisanship! Republicans Offer To Cut 66% Of Infrastructure Bill

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 20:39 Hits: 9

In case anyone was wondering what bipartisanship from the Coup Klux Klan looks like, aptly-named Sen. Blunt (R-Possum Hollar) tells us: “I think there’s an easy win here for the White House if they would take that win, which is make this an infrastructure package, which is about 30 percent, even if you stretch the definition of infrastructure some, it’s about 30 percent of the $2.25 trillion we are talking about spending,” he said. “We’ll keep ⅓, what the hell do you people want?,” he didn’t add. Got that? If the Dims would just give Team Evil 70% of the decision making, you know, all would be well. We just had four years of Infrastructure Week without any infrastructure at all being proposed of build (unless you consider Hair Füror’s Last Monument to the Confederacy at the southern border to be infrastructure), the demand to get rid of most of a bill that is hugely popular is their idea of bipartisanship. Posted with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/republicans-offer-cut-infrastructure