Imminent Pond Collapse Could Send Wall Of Contaminated Water Throughout FL Area

It's Ron DeSantis, so you won't be surprised he's lying when he says the looming Piney Point catastrophe doesn't involve radioactive water. Via CBS News: Officials said at the meeting that the greatest threat for the time being is flooding. Even after days of pumping water out of reservoir, there are still roughly 3,450 million gallons of wastewater that could suddenly be unleashed. If the reservoir were to fully collapse, one model shows that the area could see a "20-foot wall of water" within minutes, acting Manatee County administrator Scott Hopes said. Phosphogypsum is the "radioactive waste" left over from processing phosphate ore into a state that can be used for fertilizer, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. "In addition to high concentrations of radioactive materials, phosphogypsum and processed wastewater can also contain carcinogens and heavy toxic metals," the center said in a statement on Saturday. "For every ton of phosphoric acid produced, the fertilizer industry creates 5 tons of radioactive phosphogypsum waste, which is stored in mountainous stacks hundreds of acres wide and hundreds of feet tall."

