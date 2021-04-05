DeSantis PAC Got $100K From Publix Before Covid Vax Deal

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 16:17 Hits: 7

Back in the day, this kind of corruption would have ended a political career, but hey, Citizens United. 60 Minutes revealed Sunday night that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis received $100,000 in campaign donations from Publix Grocery Stores. This is the same Publix to which DeSantis later awarded Covid Vaccine distribution in Palm Beach County. Rep. Charlie Crist (D, FL13), the former governor, expressed outrage over this obvious pay to play arrangement: #60Minutes made it crystal clear.In @GovRonDeSantis's Florida, the wealthy get early access to vaccines.For everyone else... it's the Hunger Games.Floridians deserve better. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) April 4, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/desantis-pac-got-100k-publix-vax-deal