Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 15:10 Hits: 5

Former American Express CEO Ken Chenault, who led a group of dozens of Black corporate executives urging more corporations to speak out against Georgia's new voting law, on Sunday decried the Major League Baseball's move to relocate its All-Star Game and 2021 draft out of Atlanta in response to the legislation's restrictive provisions.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/Bcb_FODigNI/former-american-express-ceo-mlb-game-relocation