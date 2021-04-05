The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Vaccine Shipments to Israel Halted Over Government Impasse

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

Vaccine Shipments to Israel Halted Over Government Impasse

A simply astonishing confluence of events today in Israel - one that at least temporarily has led Pfizer to refuse to deliver the latest shipment of its COVID vaccine to the country. After a number of delays, a prosecutor began his opening statement today in the corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu was in court today, with the jarring images you would expect from such a moment going out over the news wires. Meanwhile, party leaders are meeting today with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to formally recommend which party leader should be given the first opportunity to build a government after the inclusive results of last month's election.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/uTzQGmyOHJQ/vaccine-shipments-to-israel-halted-over-government-impasse

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version