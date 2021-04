Articles

Published on Monday, 05 April 2021

As India's economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, Indian businesses need efficient financial structures to regain their ground. Key reforms to India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code could fill these gaps.

