'Other Than That, Happy Easter'

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021

On Good Friday, the Orange Sh*tgibbon sent out a statement from his office filled with usual election-related ranting and conspiracy theories. Then, and only then, does he send a holiday greeting as an afterthought: Trump hasn’t said a word about the Capitol attack today, but he did just put this out: pic.twitter.com/NckWkzAFVm — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 2, 2021 Oh boy! Doesn't that just fill you with the true meaning of the holiday?!

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/other-happy-easter