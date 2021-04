Articles

Thursday, 01 April 2021

A group of 33 Democratic lawmakers is asking President Biden to shut down the Dakota Access pipeline after a court left the decision about whether to do so up to the administration. The legislators wrote to Biden on Monday that he should shut...

