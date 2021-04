Articles

Major League Baseball announced it would pull this year's All-Star Game and its draft out of Atlanta after Georgia revamped its voting rules. Gov. Brian Kemp says it's an example of "cancel culture."

(Image credit: Brynn Anderson/AP)

