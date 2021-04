Articles

Saturday, 03 April 2021

Former President Donald Trump called on his supporters to "boycott baseball" after the sport's major league decided to move its All-Star game out of Atlanta in the wake of the state's governor signing a new restrictive voting bill into law last week.

