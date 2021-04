Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 18:38 Hits: 4

Former President Barack Obama on Saturday applauded Major League Baseball for “taking a stand on behalf of voting rights,” after it pulled its All-Star game from Atlanta in opposition to Georgia’s new restrictive voting law.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/DhSeNXuNQK4/obama-cheers-mlb-for-taking-a-stand-on-behalf-of-voting-rights